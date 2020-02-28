Odyssey One Day Trading Volume Tops $391,656.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $391,656.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank and Kucoin. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.02486167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00218672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00130009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bittrex, HitBTC, FCoin, Kucoin, Gate.io, Upbit, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.