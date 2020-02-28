Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPI. B. Riley increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 80.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

