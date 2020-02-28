OKCash Hits Market Cap of $2.72 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $44,552.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and Upbit. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00041502 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000802 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,687.48 or 1.00276692 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000933 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063780 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001298 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,022,386 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Upbit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.