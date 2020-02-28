Old Dominion Freight Line Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,606 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,090% compared to the average daily volume of 119 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.80. 1,063,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $130.87 and a one year high of $227.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.93 and its 200 day moving average is $186.57.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

