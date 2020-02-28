Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

