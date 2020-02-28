Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Point Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Old Point Financial stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.43. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.