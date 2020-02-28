Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Olin worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Olin by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,270,000 after buying an additional 65,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Olin by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Olin by 3,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 834,168 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Olin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 228,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Olin by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 809,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 219,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

NYSE OLN opened at $15.42 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.31 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.