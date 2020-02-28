Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $12.30 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.87 million, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 68.9% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 24.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.