On.Live Tops One Day Trading Volume of $501.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $298,488.00 and approximately $501.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, On.Live has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00052581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00496557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.36 or 0.06685296 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00064802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028997 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011647 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

ONL is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The official website for On.Live is on.live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

