ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of ONE Gas worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $84.90 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

