OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Director Jay N. Levine Acquires 10,000 Shares

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares in the company, valued at $103,312,950.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,826. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.83 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,095,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,439,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

