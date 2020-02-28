ONEOK Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 17,412 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,642% compared to the typical volume of 635 put options.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.84.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.72. 7,511,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,400. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.73. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $3,421,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.