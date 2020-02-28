Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00008019 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, BCEX, Upbit and Huobi. Ontology has a market capitalization of $442.77 million and $140.09 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, Bibox, Kucoin, Binance, OKEx, BCEX, Hotbit, BitMart, HitBTC, Indodax and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

