Opacity Price Hits $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $1,003.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.38 or 0.02520048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00216022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,474 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

