Open Platform Hits One Day Volume of $1,172.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Open Platform has a market cap of $756,377.00 and approximately $1,172.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02490814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00216007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

