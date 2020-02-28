OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million.

Shares of OPRX traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 319,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $160.02 million, a PE ratio of -92.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

OPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

