Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the January 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 882,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oragenics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oragenics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oragenics by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

