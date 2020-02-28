OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Short Interest Update

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OSUR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 763,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,752. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $369.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.