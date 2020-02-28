Orbitcoin Market Cap Tops $444,126.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $444,126.00 and $3,564.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.01009859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040658 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016723 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00197930 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00070616 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001912 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00299808 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

