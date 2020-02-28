Orbs Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $611,056.00 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Orbs has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $26.09 million and approximately $611,056.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.02512768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00218906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00130351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,041,315,577 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

