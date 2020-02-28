Origin Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $33.04 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $33.04 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00054191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00523234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $577.18 or 0.06684325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00065115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029312 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005478 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,333,649 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.