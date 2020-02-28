Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,315,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 250,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

