Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) CEO Douglas James Suttles Buys 2,000 Shares

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00.

Douglas James Suttles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Douglas James Suttles bought 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of Ovintiv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00.

OVV stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 10,783,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

