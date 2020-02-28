Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 66.78%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $221,516.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $122,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.