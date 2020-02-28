Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 573 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.49. 77,402,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,488,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

