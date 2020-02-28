Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 106.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. 1,763,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,225,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXSQ. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

