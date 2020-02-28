Oxford Square Capital Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 106.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.22. 1,763,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $248.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.41. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,400 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,225,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,464.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oxford Square Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

