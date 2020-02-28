Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OYST stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.41. 86,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,135. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OYST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oyster Point Pharma from to in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

