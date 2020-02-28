PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Short Interest Down 12.6% in February

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 30th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.90. 4,192,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in PACCAR by 13.0% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.