Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,239 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,432.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 54,790 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,736. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

