Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.60.

MELI stock traded up $16.03 on Friday, hitting $616.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $679.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.64. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $436.45 and a 1 year high of $756.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.