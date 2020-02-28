Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 11,150 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.37.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,950,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,355,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

