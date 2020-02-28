Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 8,441 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 862,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 74,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 31,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 393,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 257,842 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,649,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

