Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,755. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.11. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

