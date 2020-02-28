Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,014,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,251. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

