Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,492,000 after buying an additional 366,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,858,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,925,000 after acquiring an additional 278,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,166,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,432,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,657,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after acquiring an additional 52,691 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,424,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,892. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

