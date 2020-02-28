Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens increased their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

FAF traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,099. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $66.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

