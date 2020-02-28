Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.17.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,215. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

