Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after buying an additional 912,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $24,858,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 611,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 241,428 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OC traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. 3,156,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

