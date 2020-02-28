Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.64. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

In related news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $574,685.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,648. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

