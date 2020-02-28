Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,744 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,303,000 after acquiring an additional 159,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.06. 1,400,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,490. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

