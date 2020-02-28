Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,949 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,050,000 after purchasing an additional 286,199 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 480.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 563,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after purchasing an additional 466,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 375,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 61,894 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.66. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

