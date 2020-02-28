Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,736 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.95. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

