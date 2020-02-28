Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 30,515 Shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp comprises about 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.69% of Horizon Bancorp worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,759. The company has a market capitalization of $726.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 26.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.