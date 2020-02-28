Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8,828 Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Dmc Global worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dmc Global by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dmc Global by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dmc Global by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Dmc Global from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Dmc Global from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dmc Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 224,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dmc Global Inc has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

