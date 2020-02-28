Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,153 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,905 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.19% of Farmers National Banc worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth $8,650,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 65.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.03. 250,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $435.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Farmers National Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $47,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $425,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Z. Paull bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,648 shares in the company, valued at $612,184.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,552 shares of company stock worth $202,198. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

