Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,246 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.68% of First Bancshares worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 206.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 63,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. First Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $610.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.32.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancshares Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

