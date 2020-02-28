Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.61% of Barrett Business Services worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from to in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,453. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $490.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $332,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,038 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

