Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.68% of Lifetime Brands worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCUT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 237,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 33,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,983. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 14,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $94,647.30. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

