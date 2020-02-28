Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.39% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 96,580 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 120,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 155,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,974. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natural Gas Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

